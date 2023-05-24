BREAKING: Tina Turner has passed away

A woman whose voice brought hope to so many others has passed away today: Tina Turner died at age 83 after a long illness in her home near Zurich, Switzerland.

Turner’s health suffered in recent years after she was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and had a kidney transplant in 2017. Her spokesperson said there are plans underway for a private funeral ceremony for close friends and family.

Turner’s music career spanned 60 years with songs like “Proud Mary,” “The Best,” and “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” earning her the title Queen of Rock and Roll. Turner won eight Grammy Awards and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Turner revealed her turbulent relationship with her ex-husband Ike Turner in her autobiography, “I, Tina.” That was later turned into the 1993 film “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” starring Angela Bassett, who earned an Oscar nomination for her performance.

Most recently, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical opened on Broadway in 2019 and has been touring North America since 2022. The musical features Turner’s music and depicts her life from her humble beginnings in Tennessee.

Tributes are already pouring in on Twitter. Singer Bryan Adams wrote “Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your voice.”

The band Garbage tweeted: “My darling Tina Turner. I’ve been loving you so long. So much to thank you for. Love you eternally.”

Oprah commented on her friend: “She was a role model not only for me but for the world. She encouraged a part of me I didn’t know existed.”

Mick Jagger tweeted: “I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

Turner married her second husband, the music executive Erwin Bach, in 2013, and has been living with him in Switzerland since 1994.

Keep listening to Throwback Nation Radio for more information, and a special one hour tribute later this evening.