Tom Petty Tribute Album Features Serious Star Power

Several music superstars are coming together to put a country spin on a tribute to Tom Petty!
Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, Dolly Parton, George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and many more artists will be featured on the album titled “Petty Country: A County Music Celebration of Tom Petty.”
The album will feature covers of 20 of Petty’s songs and will be released May 31.
The first song has already dropped. Dierks Bentley did a rendition of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ single from 1977, “American Girl.”
A few more highlights – Dolly Parton will sing “Southern Accents” and George Strait will do “You Wreck Me.” Chris Stapleton will sing “I Should Have Known It” and Luke Combs will cover “Runnin’ Down a Dream.” The full track list with artists is below.
Petty died in 2017 of an accidental overdose of prescribed medication. He was 66 years old.
- “I Should Have Known It” by Chris Stapleton
- “Wildflowers” by Thomas Rhett
- “Runnin’ Down A Dream” by Luke Combs
- “Southern Accents” by Dolly Parton
- “Here Comes My Girl” by Justin Moore
- “American Girl” by Dierks Bentley
- “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Lady A
- “I Forgive It All” -byJamey Johnson
- “I Won’t Back Down” by Brothers Osborne
- “Refugee” by Wynonna Judd and Lainey Wilson
- “Angel Dream #2″ by Willie Nelson and Lukas Nelson
- “Learning to Fly” by Eli Young Band
- “Breakdown” by Ryan Hurd featuring Carly Pearce
- “Yer So Bad” by Steve Earle
- “Ways to Be Wicked” by Margo Price and Mike Campbell
- “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Midland
- “Free Fallin’” by The Cadillac Three featuring Breland
- “I Need to Know” by Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives
- “Don’t Come Around Here No More” by Rhiannon Giddens featuring Benmont Tench
- “You Wreck Me” (Live) by George Strait