Tommy Lee Is Still Rocking at 62

Tommy Lee
Jan 1, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Tommy Lee of the band Motley Crue, attends the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Happy birthday to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee! He is 62 today and still drumming away!

He’s married to his fourth wife, Brittney Furlan, and he has two sons with his ex-wife Pamela Anderson, Brandon and Dylan.

And, we just found out that Mötley Crüe is coming back to Sin City next year! The band just announced a new Las Vegas residency, beginning in March at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The band will perform 11 shows during The Las Vegas Residency, on March 28-29, April 2, 4-5, 9, 11-12, 16 and 18-19.

Tickets go on sale to the general public October 11. You can find the link here and check presale opportunities as well. 

Plus, Mötley Crüe is dropping a new 3-song EP TOMORROW! The mini album features three new songs, one of which is a cover of the Beastie Boys’ classic “Fight For Your Right.”

We’ve included that song below – check it out!

Happy 62nd birthday, Tommy Lee!

