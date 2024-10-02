Sting’s Top Ten

Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner is 73 today! Well, you probably know him better as STING!

Whether with the Police or as a solo artist, Sting created some of our favorite songs over the years. “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” and “Fields of Gold,” just to name a few.

He is also a passionate activist for human rights, a husband, father, and yoga devotee!

He recently announced the Sting 3.0 Tour in 2025, with stops in Latin America and Europe. He will also join Billy Joel for a handful of shows here in the U.S., in Indianapolis-IN, Syracuse-NY, Charlotte-NC, and Salt Lake City-UT.

In honor of Sting’s birthday, here’s our Top Ten Sting Songs!

#10 “If I Ever Lose My Faith In You” 1993

#9 “Wrapped Around Your Finger” 1984

#8 “Fields of Gold” 1993

#7 “Don’t Stand So Close To Me” 1981

#6 “We’ll Be Together” 1987

#5 “King of Pain” 1983

#4 “All For Love” 1994

#3 “Roxanne” 1979

#2 “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic” 1981

#1 “Every Breath You Take” 1983