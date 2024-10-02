Sting’s Top Ten

Sting
Sting performs at the U.S. tour kickoff of Sting 3.0 at the Fillmore Detroit on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024.

Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner is 73 today! Well, you probably know him better as STING!

Whether with the Police or as a solo artist, Sting created some of our favorite songs over the years. “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” and “Fields of Gold,” just to name a few.

He is also a passionate activist for human rights, a husband, father, and yoga devotee!

He recently announced the Sting 3.0 Tour in 2025, with stops in Latin America and Europe. He will also join Billy Joel for a handful of shows here in the U.S., in Indianapolis-IN, Syracuse-NY, Charlotte-NC, and Salt Lake City-UT. 

In honor of Sting’s birthday, here’s our Top Ten Sting Songs!

#10 “If I Ever Lose My Faith In You” 1993

 

#9 “Wrapped Around Your Finger” 1984

 

#8 “Fields of Gold” 1993

 

#7 “Don’t Stand So Close To Me” 1981

 

#6 “We’ll Be Together” 1987

 

#5 “King of Pain” 1983

 

#4 “All For Love” 1994

 

#3 “Roxanne” 1979

 

#2 “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic” 1981

 

#1 “Every Breath You Take” 1983

