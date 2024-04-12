We are seriously hyped to go to some awesome concerts this summer! Many of the biggest acts of the ’80s & ’90s are going on tour and we are all in!

We’ve rounded up all the info on the Top 10 Throwback Concerts To Go To This Summer, so after grabbing your tickets, bust out your rolled jeans, neon shirts, and headbands and get going!

#1 Journey and Def Leppard

Def Leppard and Journey are co-headlining their Summer Stadium Tour along with special guests Steve Miller Band, Heart, and Cheap Trick. It kicks off Saturday, July 6 in St. Louis and ends Sunday, September 8 in Denver. Click here for dates, cities and tickets.

#2 Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks, Sting, and Rod Stewart

Billy Joel will end his incredibly successful residency at Madison Square Garden in July. He has a few concert dates spread throughout the summer in stadiums with special guests Stevie Nicks, Sting, and Rod Stewart! Seattle, Chicago, Cleveland, and more! Check it out here.

#3 Janet Jackson

Ms. Jackson is taking her music on the road with special guest Nelly. She’ll start later this month in the Bahamas, and wind things down in July in Phoenix. Get all the details here!

#4 Lionel Richie with Earth, Wind & Fire

It’s going to be a Sing Along, All Night Long when Lionel Richie performs alongside Earth, Wind, & Fire! The tour is a short one – May 23 through June 16, so grab those tickets here!

#5 Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett

The Triple Moon tour will bring two female rockers together for one bangin’ show! Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett will kick things off in Phoenix in June and wrap up in August in California. Dates, tickets, and more here.

#6 Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are kicking off a world tour this month in Connecticut. They’ll play a few U.S. dates before heading to Europe, then back to the U.S. in August. Click here to find dates and tickets!

#7 New Kids on the Block

Blockheads, get ready to scream once again for the New Kids on the Block! The Magic Summer Tour will also feature Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff! It’s gonna be a fun one, starting in Ohio in June and ending in August in Indiana. Click here to learn more!

#8 Foreigner and Styx/Melissa Etheridge

We can’t be the only ones hyped to see this show – Foreigner! Styx! Melissa Etheridge! “Say You Will” want to go to this show – a lot of dates throughout the summer, so check it all out here!

#9 REO Speedwagon

REO is going on a Summer Road Trip tour with Train! We “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” so count us in! Get all the info here.

#10 Motley Crue

The Motley Tour 2024 will rock cities across the U.S. this summer, starting in May in Atlantic City. “Same ‘Ol Situation,” click here for dates, tickets and tour info!