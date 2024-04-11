BREAKING: O.J. Simpson Has Died

O.J. Simpson, the former football star acquitted of murder, has died at age 76. His family released a statement that he passed away on April 10 after battling cancer.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

Simpson may be one of the most controversial figures in modern pop culture. “The Juice” was a football hero, winning the Heisman Trophy in 1968, went No. 1 in the 1969 NFL draft, played nine years with the Buffalo Bills and two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985. He was a commentator for “Monday Night Football,” appeared in movies like “Naked Gun,” and was the face of the Hertz car rental company.

His fall from grace was swift and immediate with the events that transpired on June 12, 1994. His estranged wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman were found stabbed to death in her home in Brentwood, California. Simpson was named a person of interest and then led police on a low-speed chase in a white Ford Bronco throughout Los Angeles. A total of 95 million people watched the drama unfold live on television.

He eventually surrendered and was officially charged with the murders. “The Trial of the Century” began in January 1985 and it also became a media spectacle, with the proceedings televised day after day. He was acquitted on October 3.

The Goldman family filed a civil suit against Simpson in 1997 and he was found liable for $33.5 million.

Simpson had a relatively quiet life for several years in Florida, until 2007 when he was arrested in Las Vegas for felony armed robbery and kidnapping. Simpson was accused of forcing men to return memorabilia he’d claimed they’d stolen from him. That case also went to trial and in 2008, he was found guilty and sentenced to 33 years in prison. He served nearly nine years and was released October 1, 2017.

Simpson remained in Las Vegas following his release.