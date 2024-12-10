We’ve been browsing the recipes submitted to our $1,000 Christmas Cookie Contest – and it’s making us hungry!

From Shane’s Stuffed Grinch Cookie Cups to Elaine’s Oatmeal Rum Raisin Coconut Pecan Cookies – YUM!

You have just a few more days to submit your recipe for the chance to win $1,000! Who couldn’t use an extra grand right before the holidays?

Now, we readily admit that here at Throwback Nation, we have cookies on the brain. We see cookies everywhere, we dream of cookies, we’re baking cookies, we’re eating cookies, we’re even watching Cookie Monster clips on YouTube!

And that got us to thinking… there are some music artists who kinda sound like Cookie Monster! They have that deep, distinctive, kind of growly voice that is instantly recognizable. So, here are the Top 5 Artists Who Might Sound Like Cookie Monster!

#1 Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam

Eddie Vedder is of course known for his deep baritone vocals. His voice is gravelly, gritty, full of pure emotion!

#2 Alex Band from The Calling

Alex Band also has a deep voice – evident on this song, “Wherever You Will Go.” He is also a baritone, and his voice seems to come from deep inside his chest. It’s just a deep, low, wonderful sound!

#3 Scott Stapp from Creed

Scott Stapp’s voice has often been compared to Eddie Vedder’s. He has a similar deep baritone, with a powerful hard-rock feel.

#4 Scott Weiland from Stone Temple Pilots

Scott Weiland fronted three bands before his death in 2015 – Stone Temple Pilots, Velvet Revolver, and Art of Anarchy. After he died from an accidental drug overdose, Scott Stapp replaced Weiland in Art of Anarchy. His voice was a similar match, deep and powerful.

#5 Brad Roberts of Crash Test Dummies

Brad Roberts also sings in the bass-baritone range – and you’ll see why we put him on the list when you revisit this song, “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm.”

There you have it – these five artists have the gift of distinctive, deep voices that will always resonate with us!