Steve Perry’s Holiday Album

Steve Perry
Oct 7, 2014; San Francisco, CA, USA; Recording artist Steve Perry gestures to the crowd before game four of the 2014 NLDS baseball playoff game between the Washington Nationals and San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The former lead singer of Journey, Steve Perry, is out with a new holiday album!

The Season 3 went on sale in November and features 16 holiday classics, including “What A Wonderful World” and “Silver Bells.”

Perry shared the news on Instagram…

 

Here’s the link to his first single released from the album:

 

Another song features Perry’s father, Ray, thanks to an old cassette tape. He wrote: “My father, Ray Perry, was a singer and when I was a child he would sing to me at bedtime. I recently found a karaoke cassette of my dad singing that he sent me back in 1993 for Christmas. The one song that touched me the most was, ‘Call Me Irresponsible’. His voice was lovely.”

 

You can see more of what Steve Perry is up to and order the album on his website by clicking here! 

