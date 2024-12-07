The Top 5 Christmas Movie Cookie Scenes

You still have time to enter our $1,000 Christmas Cookie Competition! We know you have a favorite festive treat this time of year – so just enter the recipe to our website and you’re entered to win $1,000!

Since we’re all about cookies right now, we got to thinking about our favorite Christmas movies and cookie scenes. We’re going to revisit some Throwback Nation-era holiday movies and highlight the top five cookie scenes!

#1 “Jingle All The Way” 1996

The plot is pretty relatable: a father named Howard Langston, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, vows to get his son a Turbo Man action figure for Christmas. However, every store is sold out, and he must travel all over town and compete with everybody else in order to find one. At one point while he’s out, Howard calls home and the neighbor Ted, played by Phil Hartman, answers the phone. He’s apparently baking cookies at Howard’s house! Howard is obviously annoyed, especially when Ted starts “mmming” and “aaahing” over his wife’s cookies!



#2 “The Santa Clause” 1994

OK, so you know the premise of this one: divorced dad Scott Calvin, played by Tim Allen, has custody of his son Charlie for Christmas. Scott accidentally makes Santa fall off his roof, and that begins the story of how Scott Calvin becomes the next Santa Claus! When Scott is in the sleigh, he discovers the CD… cookie/cocoa dispenser! Genius!

#3 “Gremlins” 1984

Yes, we know “Gremlins” isn’t exactly considered your feel-good holiday movie. But it does have such a big cookie scene and after all, Billy does get his mogwai for Christmas, so we’re including it! Once the sweet little mogwai Gizmo produces the reptilian gremlins, they attack the kitchen where Billy’s mother has made holiday cookies. One gremlin bites the head off a gingerbread man, and then Billy’s mom uses her appliances as weapons to fight them off. She worked hard on those cookies, darn it!

#4 “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” 1989

The Griswold family has welcomed all their relatives to their home for the holidays, but things just never go to plan. We get the idea early on that it’s going to be a lot of togetherness and there will likely be some frustrations along the way. The grandmothers are making gingerbread houses (that’s where the cookies come in) and Ellen’s mother’s cigarette butt nearly drops on the house! Ellen and Audrey are getting dinner in the kitchen and it’s just a busy, loud, mess!

#5 “A Christmas Story” 1983

It’s the 1940s and a young boy named Ralph Parker desperately wants a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. No one else seems too thrilled about that, especially Ralphie’s mom, who declares “you’ll shoot your eye out!” The movie builds up to Christmas morning and the unwrapping of gifts. Helping to set the scene is a wide array of Christmas cookies and treats on the coffee table in the living room. We get a good glance when Ralphie unwraps his pink bunny suit and when Dad opens his gift – a blue ball, er, bowling ball!

There you have it, the Top 5 Cookie Scenes in Holiday Movies! The cookies just seemed to add a special something to the flicks, didn't they? Here's hoping your favorite Christmas cookie makes your holiday merry, too!