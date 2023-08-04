Top Ten Mariah Carey Songs

Ohhh DAHLINGS… it was 33 years ago TODAY that Mariah Carey hit #1 with her first single, “Vision of Love!” Carey is the “Songbird Supreme” according to Guiness World Records, because of her impressive five-octave vocal range.

Carey first rose to fame in 1990 with her debut album Mariah Carey and her first five singles hit #1!

In honor of Carey’s long and successful career, we put together a list of her Top Ten Songs!

#10 We Belong Together (2005). Carey’s 16th #1 hit from her album The Emancipation of Mimi.

#9 Dreamlover (1993) from her third studio album Music Box.

#8 Fantasy (1995). This was the first song by a female artist to debut atop the Billboard Hot 100.

#7 One Sweet Day (1995). Carey teamed up with Boyz II Men and the song spent 16 weeks at #1.

#6 I’ll Be There (1992). Carey performed a cover of the Jackson 5 hit on MTV Unplugged and it became a massive hit, her sixth #1.

#5 Always Be My Baby (1996). This was Carey’s eleventh chart topper and it tied her with Madonna and Whitney Houston for most number-one singles by a female artist at the time.

#4 Hero (1993). This song is regarded as one of Carey’s most inspirational ballads, and many deem it her signature song.

#3 Emotions (1991). You want a song that really showcases Carey’s vocal range… this is it!

#2 All I Want For Christmas Is You (1994). This song topped the charts in 2019, 25 years after it was first released! It’s the best-selling holiday song by a female artist and earned Carey the nickname “Queen of Christmas!”

#1 Vision of Love (1990.) Of course we had to end with Carey’s first-ever single, our first introduction to her incredible voice!