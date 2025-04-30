Watch Kevin Bacon SING Footloose!

Oh, we didn’t see this coming but we’re so glad it did!

Kevin Bacon starred in the 1984 movie “Footloose” and he’s been known as Ren McCormack ever since. He’s starred in multiple movies since then, but you might not know that he also has been part of a musical duo for the past 30 years!! He’s part of the Bacon Brothers, along with his brother, Michael Bacon.

They were at the Stagecoach Festival over the weekend and performed “Footloose,” putting their own spin on the song!

Check it out – so fun!

@stagecoach The legend of The Bacon Brothers is alive in the Palomino @The Bacon Brothers Watch the @Amazon Music livestream only on @Prime Video and Amazon Music’s Twitch channel. #thebaconbrothers #stagecoach #country ♬ original sound – stagecoach

