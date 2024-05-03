Welcome, St. Louis Listeners!

We are THRILLED to be adding another iconic radio station to our Throwback Nation Radio family as 102.5 KEZK in St. Louis hops aboard this weekend!

We love St. Louis – not only is it known for the Gateway Arch, it’s home to great sports teams like the Cardinals, free world-class museums, awesome restaurants & breweries, and the list goes on!

St. Louis is also the home of several celebrities – we’re betting you had no idea some of your favorite actors and musicians grew up there! So, here at the Top Ten Celebrities From St. Louis.

#1 Nelly

The rapper known for songs like “Ride Wit Me” and “Hot in Herre” grew up in the Lou. While in high school in University City, he formed the group St. Lunatics with friends before going solo in 1999. He wears St. Louis merch all the time and never misses a chance to represent!

#2 Jon Hamm

Yes, the “Mad Men” star is from St. Louis! He attended John Burroughs School and also taught acting classes there.

#3 John Goodman

Did John Goodman draw inspiration from his upbringing up in St. Louis to play Dan Connor on “Roseanne?” Possibly! He went to Affton High School and played football at Missouri State University before getting into acting.

#4 Andy Cohen

Before he brought us “The Real Housewives” and “Top Chef,” this talk show host, producer, and radio personality went to Clayton High School!

#5 Scott Bakula

The “Quantum Leap” and “Star Trek: Enterprise” actor was born in the Lou and went to Jefferson College. He later moved to New York City to break into acting.

#6 Maya Angelou

Angelou was born in St. Louis and spent several years there. Her poetry and autobiographies, including “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” tell the story of her childhood. Angelou was also a fierce civil rights activist.

#7 Chuck Berry

The Father of Rock & Roll was born in St. Louis and spent most of his life there. He gave his first-ever public performance at Sumner High School.

#8 Kevin Kline

The Academy and Tony Award-winning actor was born in St. Louis. His family owned the department store chain Kline’s Inc. He graduated from the Saint Louis Priory School and went on to star in movies like “Sophie’s Choice” and “A Fish Called Wanda.”

#9 Sterling K. Brown

The “This Is Us” actor was also born in St. Louis and grew up in Olivette. As a kid, he was known as “Kelby.”

#10 Jenna Fischer

“The Office” star grew up in St. Louis and went to Pierremont Elementary School and Nerinx Hall High School. Honorable mention here: her costar, Phyllis Smith, also grew up in St. Louis!