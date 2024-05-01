It’s May Day! How Will You Celebrate?

It’s May 1, and depending on where you live, it’s time to celebrate!

The first day of May always seems like a new beginning… we are definitely leaving winter behind, starting to look ahead to sunshine and warmer days, and enjoying all things spring!

May Day celebrations used to include Maypoles, which are more common in Europe than the United States. People place bright and colorful streamers on a tall pole and girls would grab a streamer and do a little dance with it!

Here in the U.S., the most common way to celebrate is with a May Day basket! May baskets started out as little bundles of flowers, dropped off on neighbors’ porches. It has since evolved to include little cups of candy and popcorn and other treats. It often includes sneaking up to your friends’ house, placing the basket on the doorstep, ringing the bell (ding-dong-ditch style), and then running off before they can catch you!

There are lots of ideas for making May Day baskets. You can use things like solo cups, empty toilet roll holders, or even a Starbucks drink carrier! We found lots of ideas on Pinterest, so go crazy and celebrate May Day by surprising your friends!