What If There Had Been A “Grease 3?”

Today we are remembering Olivia Newton-John on what would have been her 75th birthday. The four-time Grammy Award winner died in 2022 after battling breast cancer.

Of course, the role she will forever be remembered for is the goody-two-shoes Sandy from “Grease.” She starred alongside John Travolta as Danny Zuko, and the Pink Ladies, Greased Lightning, poodle skirts, and black leather jackets still resonate with audiences today!

The folks over at American Songwriter realized that while there was a “Grease 2,” there was never a “Grease 3” or sequel to the original. Whatever became of Danny and Sandy, Kenickie and Rizzo, Frenchy and the gang?

They used ChatGPT for a little help writing a new theme song for the fictional “Grease 3.” So, here it is!

“Grease 3 Theme”

(Verse 1 – John Travolta)

I’m revvin’ up my engine, got my leather jacket on,

Back in high school, baby, those days are long gone.

But there’s somethin’ ’bout those memories, they never fade away,

I can still hear the music, and I can still hear you say,

(Chorus – Both)

You’re the one that I want, you’re the one that I need,

Together we’re electric, we set the night free.

In the heat of the summer, under neon lights so bright,

We’ll keep dancin’ forever, through the day and the night.

(Verse 2 – Olivia Newton-John)

In my poodle skirt and curls, I felt like a dream,

You were cool as Danny Zuko, and we made quite the team.

Now the years have passed us by, but our love’s still so strong,

In this new Grease adventure, we’ll prove that we belong.

(Chorus – Both)

You’re the one that I want, you’re the one that I need,

Together we’re electric, we set the night free.

In the heat of the summer, under neon lights so bright,

We’ll keep dancin’ forever, through the day and the night.

(Bridge – John Travolta)

We’ll take a ride in Greased Lightning, just like before,

With you by my side, baby, I’ll always want more.

Through the ups and the downs, in this crazy world we roam,

You’ll always be my Sandy, and I’ll always be your home.

(Chorus – Both)

You’re the one that I want, you’re the one that I need,

Together we’re electric, we set the night free.

In the heat of the summer, under neon lights so bright,

We’ll keep dancin’ forever, through the day and the night.