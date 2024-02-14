What’s Bon Jovi’s Future?

It was 37 years ago today that Bon Jovi hit #1 with their signature song, “Livin’ on a Prayer.” The song was certified triple platinum in 2013 and the music video has now reached over 1 billion views on YouTube.

There’s no denying Bon Jovi was one of the biggest bands in the 1980s and beyond, but they’ve gone quiet over the past couple of years.

We’re about to learn why.

Bon Jovi is featured in an upcoming Hulu series, “Thank You, Goodnight.” A trailer for the docuseries is now on YouTube and it’s going to be a must-see for fans!

The series will feature exclusive interviews, never-before-seen photos, and never-before-seen demo songs.

The series will also focus on the vocal problem that started to plague Jon Bon Jovi in 2022.

“I don’t know if there’s gonna be a happy ending,” someone said in the trailer.

Guitarist Richie Sambora left the band in 2014 but told People Magazine that he participated in the series. “There’s a documentary that’s being done about the band and stuff that I’ve participated in, and people want to come see us play and it’s going to make everybody happy,” Sambora said.

Check out the trailer below. All four episodes of the series will stream on Hulu starting April 26.