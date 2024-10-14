Why The Rock Hall of Fame Show Will Be A Must-See

This weekend, a group of legends will become even more legendary with their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!

The 2024 class of inductees includes Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Dionne Warwick, A Tribe Called Quest, Big Mama Thornton, Kool & The Gang, Alexis Korner, Norman Whitfield and Suzanne De Passe.

Wow, right?!

This year’s inductees are wonderfully diverse. Their music has played throughout our lives – for the big moments, memories, and experiences. The Hall of Fame’s Director of Curatorial Affairs Amanda Pecsenye said, “It’s an amazing class because of diversity. It shows how diverse how rock and roll is, it’s not just four white guys with guitars. It’s blues, it’s country, and it’s R&B.”

This year’s guests are an equally diverse group, with the Hall confirming that Busta Rhymes, Dr. Dre, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, James Taylor, Jelly Roll, Julia Roberts, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Lucky Daye, Mac McAnally, Method Man, Roger Daltrey, Sammy Hagar, Slash and The Roots will all be present at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio (the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Headquarters is in Cleveland).

You can watch the 2024 induction ceremony livestream on Disney+ this Saturday, October 19, at 7 p.m. ET.

ABC will then air a primetime special on January 1, 2025, which will also be available on Disney+ and Hulu on January 2.

And if you find yourself near Cleveland anytime soon, you might want to check out the cool new exhibit featuring all of the 2024 inductees! Check out this preview: