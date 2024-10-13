Milli Vanilli Is Trending?

Somehow, Milli Vanilli is popular again!

Throwback fans are likely familiar with the pop duo’s rapid rise to fame and subsequent demise. To refresh your memory, here’s the short version:

Milli Vanilli burst onto the music scene in 1989 with their debut song, “Girl You Know It’s True.” They had several more hit songs, sold 7 million records in America, won the Grammy for Best New Artist, and took home three American Music Awards that year.

But in 1990, the facade crumbled, with reports that the duo who made up Milli Vanilli, Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan, did not actually sing on the album! In fact, they were hired to be the ‘face’ of the music, lip-synching through live performances and accepting awards.

It was an instant fall from grace. They were stripped of their Grammy – the only time that’s ever happened in the history of the Grammy Awards. Rob and Fab tried to release their own music, but it never really went anywhere. Rob Pilatus died of an accidental drug and alcohol overdose in 1998.

OK, fast forward to today, and Milli Vanilli songs are booming on streaming services! “Blame It on the Rain” and “Girl I’m Gonna Miss You” debuted on the TikTok Top 50 on Billboard!

Why???

Well, one reason is Erik and Lyle Menendez, the California brothers who killed their parents in 1989. The new Netflix drama “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” tells the story of the brothers, and Milli Vanilli songs are featured pretty prominently in the show.

For example, “Girl I’m Gonna Miss You” was played at their parents’ funeral, as depicted in the show. In fact, several of the duo’s songs were played at the memorial for Jose and Kitty Menendez!

Also in the show, the brothers sing along with “Blame It on the Rain” after buying the guns they use to kill their parents.

Billboard said the Milli Vanilli music catalog had a 114% streaming increase after the Netflix series debuted.

We’ve also heard a new reggae version of “Blame It on the Rain” featuring appearances by Fab Morvan and songwriter Diane Warren!

Girl, you know it’s true – seems America is once again loving Milli Vanilli!