You Have To See This!

This is one of the coolest things we’ve seen in awhile – combining our love of the ’90s with today’s pop culture!

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder was on stage in California this past weekend when he brought out a special guest – for a very special song!

Vedder’s 16-year-old daughter Harper was seated next to him when he launched into an acoustic version of Pearl Jam’s “Last Kiss.”

When it was her turn, Harper shifted into Taylor Swift’s song “The Best Day.” The song is about how much Swift loves her family, and even includes the line “I have an excellent father, his strength is making me stronger.” Awwww!

Fans fell in love with the father-daughter performance, commenting on social media that it was adorable and the sweetest thing ever.

Check it out – it’s a mashup we never saw coming, and we love it!