Happy People Listen To 80s & 90s Music

We know, we know, that’s a pretty bold statement to make, but a new study backs it up!

Research just published in the journal Scientific Reports shows that song lyrics have become angrier and more repetitive over the past four decades. Researchers analyzed the lyrics of 12,000 English-language songs released between 1980 and 2020. They found that there has been an increase in anger and negative emotions.

One researcher said anger-related words may have become more common because “music reflects more general changes in society and culture.”

On the other hand, researchers also found lyrics have become simpler and easier to understand, with more rhyming lines and more chorus.

We are taking this to mean that although today’s songs may be “catchy,” the angrier lyrics might cause you angst.

