ALERT: Sinead O’Connor Has Died At 56

Singer Sinead O’Connor has died at the age of 56, reports The Irish Times.

O’Connor is best known for her hit song “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

The circumstances surrounding her death are unclear.

O’Connor lost a son to suicide last year and has had her own struggles with mental health. She was reported missing and suicidal in Chicago in 2016 but was later found safe. She entered a trauma and addiction treatment program and announced her retirement from music in June 2021.

O’Connor is survived by her three children.