Cher Fans Are Losing It Over Cherlato

Cher broke some big news this week – she’s getting into the dessert business!
She is launching her own brand of gelato, likely called “Cherlato!”
Cher has posted a couple times on Instagram, and we’ve linked them for you here.
Fans instantly went crazy over the announcement… and they’re coming up with some creative responses!
Will there be an “If I Could Turn Back Lime?” – missmagnoliajackson
CHURN BACK TIME would have worked better, – rays0martinez
Should been cherburt. Like sherbert – hippie_man_official
Thank you for chering – giulianacarr
Do You Believe In Ice Cream After Lunch – hotaru_tomoe.crystal
The Scoop Scoop Song – goring.mark76
Featuring such flavors as: Ginseng, Tramps, and Thieves— If I Could Turn Back Lime — Dark Chocolate Lady – jmspinafore
Cher said her gelato has been 5 years in the works – stay tuned to find out when you can taste it!