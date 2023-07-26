Mick Jagger is 80! Here’s 8 Things To Know…

Happy birthday to rock n’ roll showman Mick Jagger! He is 80 years old today and is showing no signs of slowing down!

Jagger is one of the founding members of The Rolling Stones. His career has spanned six decades and he is one of the most popular and influential figures in the history of rock music.

So to celebrate this living legend, here’s 8 Things To Know About Mick Jagger!

#1 – His real name is Michael Philip Jagger.

#2 – He is Sir Mick Jagger! He was knighted in 2003 by then-Prince Charles.

#3 – He met Keith Richards in 1950, when they were both students at the Wentworth Primary School in Dartford, England. Their songwriting partnership is considered one of the most successful in history.

#4 – He could have been an economist! He studied at the London School of Economics before he dropped out to form The Rolling Stones.

#5 – He has 8 kids with 5 different women, ranging in age from 52 to 6! His youngest child, Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger, was born in 2016. Mom is Jagger’s current girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick.

#6 – He loves ballet! In fact, he even collaborated with his girlfriend, former ballerina Melanie Hamrick, on the ballet Porte Rouge. Hamrick choreographed the ballet, and Jagger provided the score, using songs from The Rolling Stones. “Part of my job is to make sure that they all run together smoothly, do the links and the edits so they work together. So they flow nicely and the highs and lows go together and the keys work going from one song to the next — that sort of thing,” Jagger told Town & Country.

#7 – He still has moves! He was caught dancing at the American Ballet Theater’s June Gala Afterparty in New York City!

#8 – He had a heart valve replacement in 2019, but reportedly keeps up an impressive fitness regimen, with running, kickboxing, cycling, yoga, ballet barre, and more!

Happy 80th birthday, Mick Jagger!