Eagles Announce ‘The Long Goodbye’ Final Tour

The Eagles will soar one final time!

The band just announce their farewell tour, ‘The Long Goodbye,’ will begin this fall in New York City.

The Eagles have sold 150 million albums worldwide, won six Grammy Awards, and are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In a statement posted to their Facebook page, the band said this is their swan song.

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle.”

‘The Long Goodbye’ tour will feature Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey — son of the late Glenn Frey, one of the founding members of the band. Steely Dan will also join them on tour, celebrating their own 50-year career.

The Eagles announced a first round of 13 dates, with more to come. The band said they want to give all fans a chance to see them, even if demand means they return to certain cities for additional shows.

Tickets go on sale July 14 at 10 a.m., and you can visit eagles.com/pages/tour for more information.