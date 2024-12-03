Elton John Can No Longer See

Elton John says he has lost his vision following an eye infection earlier this year.

He attended a charity gala performance of “The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical” in London, which he scored. He talked with reporters and said, “I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews, because as you know, I’ve lost my eyesight, so it’s hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it — and boy, it sounded good tonight.”

He had previously talked about his vision problems, revealing that he had been battling an infection in his right eye. He said he lost sight in that eye last summer, and said his left eye is not the greatest.

He said he can’t see, watch, or read anything.

Still, he’s optimistic, telling Robin Roberts that “There’s hope and encouragement that it will be OK, but I’m kind of stuck at the moment.”

John’s life and career will be featured in a new documentary, “Elton John: Never Too Late.” It will have a limited run in theaters and will stream on Disney+ beginning December 13.