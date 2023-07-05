Happy Birthday To Huey Lewis!

Hugh Anthony Cregg III, also known as Huey Lewis, is 73 today! Huey Lewis and the News brought us so many favorite songs, from “The Power of Love” to “Hip to be Square.”

These days, Lewis keeps a relatively low profile after revealing in 2018 that he has Meniere’s disease, which affects his ability to hear. He told Rolling Stone magazine in 2020 that he can still hear speech and have conversations with the help of hearing aids. But when it comes to music and singing, “music is much harder to listen to than speech because even one note occurs in all frequencies with harmonics and overtones and undertones,” he said. “I call it distortion. When I hear a bass part that goes ‘bump, bump, bump,’ I just hear [imitates the sound of loud, crunchy static]. I fight for pitch and I can’t find it. If I can’t find pitch, I can’t sing. It’s horrible.”

He said on his good days, he does sing into his computer just to keep his voice up. And, he’s not giving up hope that one day he’ll heal and be able to perform again. “The inner ear is one of the things that medical science knows the least about,” he said. “It’s cased in bone and there’s no surgery. But I’m taking stem-cell stuff and trying everything. With my hearing always fluctuating, my body is doing something itself. What I have to do is stay healthy, exercise, and hope my body will slowly take care of itself.”

We sure hope to see him back on stage someday! In the meantime, here’s 5 things you may not have known about Hugh Anthony Cregg III!

