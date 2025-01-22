We Don’t Understand How DJ Jazzy Jeff Could Be 60!

Here’s one that we didn’t see coming! DJ Jazzy Jeff, of Fresh Prince fame, and the guy behind the transformer scratch, is celebrating his 60th birthday today!

Jeffrey Allen Townes was born January 22, 1965, in Philadelphia.

He was 10 when he realized he wanted to be a DJ. We love his words to author Paul Stenning: “At summer time block parties I wouldn’t be the one dancing, I sat where the DJ was set up, watching him. Even when I would go to other block parties in other neighborhoods I was still infatuated with the DJ. He was the guy that played music that everyone in the neighborhood loved. You might not have known his face, you might not have known his name but he was the guy that made everyone move.”

DJ Jazzy Jeff did make us move and groove to songs like “Parents Just Don’t Understand,” “Summertime,” and “Girls Ain’t Nothing But Trouble.”

Jeff is feeling reflective on his 60th birthday. He shared a post on Instagram, and talked about a number of losses he’d experienced during the past year, but how he’s still grateful and blessed.

He also reflected on the extreme highs of the past year – writing that he had the best time ever on tour with New Kids on the Block and their Magic Summer Tour!

As for what’s next, DJ Jazzy Jeff has a website where he holds “house parties” for fans and you can even take a DJ course from the man himself! Check it out HERE.

Happy 60th birthday to DJ Jazzy Jeff!