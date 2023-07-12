Listen To A New Song From Christine McVie!

Christine McVie

A previously unreleased song by Christine McVie is out on what would have been her 80th birthday.

The keyboardist and vocalist for Fleetwood Mac died last November of a stroke while battling cancer.

McVie’s new song “Little Darlin” was recorded when she was in studio working on her 2004 solo album In the Meantime. McVie’s nephew, Dan Perfect, worked on a new mix of the album and the 2023 remaster is streaming now, with the CD and vinyl due to be released November 3.

Another treat for Fleetwood Mac fans – an instrumental cover of McVie’s classic “Songbird,” performed by Mick Fleetwood with ukulele composer Jake Shimabukuro.

“We cut it in April, and it turned out beautifully, but there was no plan yet to release it,” Fleetwood said in a press release. “But when I heard about Christine’s upcoming birthday, it felt like the right time to share this as a tribute to all the lovely music she created, both on her own and with Fleetwood Mac. I don’t think she really realized how powerful her music was, still is, and will be.”

Listen to both songs below, and in honor of what would have been McVie’s 80th birthday today, listen for a Fleetwood Mac song every hour on Throwback Nation Radio!

