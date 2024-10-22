ROYGBIV, Rainbow Brite Is Back!

PROVINCETOWN -- 08/17/23 -- Dressed as Rainbow Brite, two-and-a-half-year-old Cora Curran, of Harwich Port, takes in the adult version of her costume worn by Tina Dugas, of Tyngsborough, who stopped as she was walking along Commercial Street before the start of the parade. Land of Toys is the theme for this year's Provincetown Carnival Parade. Jason Carter, aka drag artist Monica Moore, served as the grand marshal of the 45th annual parade.

A favorite character from our childhood is about to make a big comeback!

Rainbow Brite will return to screens with a new movie and a television series.

It’s a collaborative effort between Crayola Studios and Hallmark. The partnership is supposed to “bring Rainbow Brite’s themes to a new audience of kids while still retaining the brand’s values and elements.”

Rainbow Brite started as a character in Hallmark cards in 1984. Then a TV series aired from 1984-86, along with several TV specials and a movie in 1985. The series followed a girl named Wisp who is transported into a dull, dark, and desolate land and must bring color and life to the world. After she succeeds in freeing the Color Kids from the King of Shadows, Wisp is renamed Rainbow Brite.

An executive with Hallmark said of Rainbow Brite and the new series, “It has proved its appeal over the past 40 years, and we can’t wait to strengthen connections with loyal fans and introduce a new generation to the dazzling world of color and imagination.”

We’ve also heard about a new Polly Pocket movie in the works, and a Barney one, too! Will you watch???

