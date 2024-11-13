The 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame nominees are out – and we have to say, there is some tough competition!

There’s a total of 26 nominees, and only six will be inducted: three in the performing songwriters category, and three from the non-performing songwriters category.

Throwback Nation fans will be excited by the performers who are nominated this year: Bryan Adams, Boy George, Sheryl Crow, Janet Jackson, Alanis Morissette, Steve Winwood.

We bet you’ll be love the non-performing songwriters who are nominated, too! Mike Chapman wrote “Love is a Battlefield,” performed by Pat Benatar. Rodney Jerkins wrote “The Boy is Mine,” performed by Brandy and Monica. And, Sonny Curtis wrote “Love Is All Around,” the theme song from “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Here is a link to all the nominees. Voting will conclude December 22, 2024, and the six inductees will be celebrated June 12 in New York City.

In the meantime, here’s a few songs by our favorite Throwback Nation performing songwriters!