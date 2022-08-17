Stranger Things gives us a REEEEEEMIX on Journey

If you haven't heard yet, listen here.

A tribute to Stranger Things appears on a pumpkin at this year's Jack O' Lantern Spectacular. Oct. 9, 2018Jack 46

Sometimes when I’m watching Stranger Things, I’m also juggling kids, folding laundry, putting away dishes, and trying to keep my head on generally straight.

(And when I mean SOMETIMES… I mean…well, ALL THE TIME.)

So it took me a minute to register that the version of “Separate Ways (World’s Apart)” on the show from Journey IS INDEED, it’s own separate mix.

The remix, with help from composer Bryce Miller, UNDOUBTEDLY adds to the overall feel and CREEPINESS of all things Stranger Things.  Miller has done the same for other shows with soundtrack pieces in “Jurassic World Domination,” “House of Gucci,” and many more.

If you haven’t had a minute – or aren’t watching “Stranger Things,” enjoy the remix here.

 

And… start watching STRANGER THINGS already!

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Come for the Billy Joel concert, stay for the Def Leppard covers.

Entertainment News

Is that Bono? Or… Tracy Morgan?

Entertainment News

May the 4th be with you… AND, it is Lance Bass’ birthday!

Entertainment News

ICYMI: A “Dirty Dancing” Sequel is coming

More Stories

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ELTON! Can you name each of his biggest hits…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JON BON JOVI! Who is one of HIS…

A PRE-BIRTHDAY Toast to Jon Bon Jovi with his own rose

BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPOTLIGHT: So KOOL. With a K.

1 of 40