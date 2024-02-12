Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation has announced this year’s nominees – and out of the 15 nominated, 10 are first-timers!

The 2024 nominees are: Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. & Rakim, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Jane’s Addiction, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinead O’Connor, Ozzy Osbourne, Sade, and A Tribe Called Quest. Those on the list for the first time include Carey, Cher, Kravitz, Osbourne, O’Connor, and Sade.

An international voting body of more than 1,000 artists will now vote and select the inductees. They’ll vote on a wide range of factors including impact, influence, longevity, and skill.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame chairman John Sykes said in a news release that “This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates. Continuing in the true spirit of Rock & Roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

Artists are eligible for a Hall of Fame nomination if they have released their first commercial recording 25 or more years ago.

The Foundation will hold the induction ceremony in late April in Cleveland. The ceremony will stream live on Disney+ and air as a special on ABC at a later date.