Super Bowl: What To Expect

Don’t know if you’ve heard, but there’s a little football game happening this Sunday evening!

Super Bowl 58 will match up the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. It’s the Chiefs’ fourth championship game in five years. It’s also something of a rematch, since the Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl 2020.

So the game itself is the main event, but we have several other things to watch for and know before the day arrives!

Pregame performers. Country superstar Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem. Rapper Post Malone will then sing “America the Beautiful.” Finally, Andra Day will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” to close out the pregame performances. Speaking of pregame, it all starts at 5 p.m. central. Kickoff is 5:30 p.m. It’s going to be televised on CBS, and for the first time ever, a special kids’ version will be on Nickelodeon with special appearances from SpongeBob! You can also stream it on Paramount+, CBS Sports HQ (CBS Sports’ free 24/7 streaming network), CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app. Your big game party may cost more this year. A recent Wells Fargo study found ground beef prices are up 12% over last year, soda is up 5%, and salsa is up about 3%! Will Taylor Swift be there? If she makes it back for the game from her Eras Tour in Tokyo, you will probably know it within the first few minutes of the game, thanks to the camera cutaways to the stands and boxes! In between the game action, watch for the commercials! They promise to be really good this year, with one marketer commenting that companies have figured out that humor sells best right now. They are going with the themes enjoyment and escapism. Some ads have already been released so check them out! Usher is also promising a really great halftime show, with two bonus minutes of fun! The halftime shows typically run 13 minutes, but Usher said he fought for an extra two minutes, bringing it to an even 15.

There you go… now you’re game-ready! Bring on the big game, a beverage, and snacks… lots of snacks!