T-Boz and Chilli of TLC join us TONIGHT!

They’re the biggest selling girl group of all time – and later tonight on Throwback Nation Radio, they’re HERE! We’re proud to welcome T-Boz and Chilli, the remaining members of TLC, as the get ready for their busiest summer in years.

Not only will they be heading out on tour through mid-July, they’ll be in one of the biggest spotlights of their career as well with the premiere of the documentary “TLC Forever” on Lifetime. Just like Janet Jackson’s Lifetime close up in 2022, the ladies promise they’ll be pulling a few stories out of their so-called “sista vault” that NO one else is heard before. And we…are…ready!

PLUS – in TRUE Throwback Nation Radio fashion, we won’t let them escape without getting a throwback or two on the playlist! Join us starting in the third hour of tonight’s show (9pm in most time zones) and GET YOUR THROWBACKS on with the ladies of TLC themselves!