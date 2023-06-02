Top Ten Favorite Candy From The 80s

Did you know June is CANDY MONTH?!?

We’re going to tempt your sweet tooth by taking you back in time to the days when you were listening to your Sony Walkman while wearing neon orange and planning a trip to the roller skating rink! We proudly present our Top Ten List of Favorite Candy From The 80s!

Candy cigarettes. Totally not appropriate today… but back in the day, the powdery-sugary taste sure was sweet! Big League Chew Bubble Gum. Even if you didn’t play ball, you loved to dip into this pack and pull out several strings of bubble gum goodness! Hubba Bubba Tape. Who didn’t love to unroll their entire tape of Hubba Bubba??? Razzles. Part candy, part gum… it’s the best of both worlds! Fun Dip. We loved dipping that delicious white sugar stick into fruity colored sugar! Nerds. They’re sweet, tangy, crunchy… they’re Nerds! Everlasting Gobstoppers. The jawbreaker candy changes color and flavor, layer by layer! PopRocks. This crackling confection delivers a flavor explosion! Try it with your favorite soda for even more poppin’! Chick-o-Stick. This candy features peanut butter, coconut, and honey. It’s instantly recognizable with its bright orange color! Candy wax bottles. We had to include this one because you either love them or hate them… wax bottles filled with liquid candy juice. After you drink it, you can chew the wax bottle like gum!

Which one was your favorite???